Call for Entries: 7th Annual Art Show Featuring Seniors and Artists with Disabilities May 18-27 in West Plains

Ozark Independent Living (OIL) is hosting its seventh annual Art Show Featuring Seniors and Artists with Disabilities, May 18-27 at the West Plains Civic Center Gallery on the mezzanine.

“We love offering this opportunity for artists to display their talents and for the community to view and appreciate their work,” says OIL Marketing Specialist Terry Hampton. “Artists with disabilities of all ages and skill levels, and seniors, age 65 and over, with or without disability, are encouraged to enter.”

Entrants must be residents of Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Texas or Wright County.

Hampton said the Senior Division is new to the show this year.

Categories include painting; photography; drawing (pencil, charcoal, crayon), graphic design and illustration (including coloring/activity books); three-dimensional (such as sculpture, jewelry, ceramics); fabric (sewing, quilting, knitting, etc.) and mixed media/other. Artists may enter multiple pieces, with a limit of one entry per category. There is no fee to enter, but an entry form is required.

First, second and third place medals are awarded in three divisions: youth artists with disabilities, age 17-and-under; adult artists with disabilities, age 18-and-under; and the Senior Division. All entrants receive a ribbon of participation.

Artists are invited to offer their work for sale.

Entry forms are available at and artwork can be delivered to OIL, 109 Aid Avenue, West Plains, Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning April 25.

Additional drop-off locations are: Ava Senior Center, 109 N.E. Second; Thayer Senior Center, 100 Chestnut St.; The Center, 516 Co. Rd. 800, just off Hwy. 5, Gainesville; Winona Senior Center, 21 Sapper St.; Houston Senior Center, 301 S. Grand Ave.; and Mtn. Grove Senior Center, 700 E. State St.

All work must be delivered no later than May 4.

For more information or to obtain an entry form, contact Kathy Bauer, 256-8714, or see the Facebook event page “Art Show Featuring Seniors & Artists with Disabilities.” OIL is a non-residential, not-for-profit disability resource center.

Visit “Ozark Independent Living” on Facebook or the website www.ozarkcil.com.