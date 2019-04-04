2019 Spring Soccer Schedule

Youth soccer games that were rained out Saturday will be played on the make-up day, Saturday, April 20 and the tournament games will be moved to Saturday, April 27. Meanwhile, youth soccer games continue.

In case of game cancellations, the cancellation line is 417-683-PARK option 1 or check KKOZ 92.1 or Ava Parks Facebook page.

Mark your calendars for the Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday, April 6th Lower Parks at 4 p.m.

Week 4 – April 6, 2019

U4

Game 4

9:00 a.m. Donald Collins Attorney @ Law vs. Reed’s Construction

9:35 a.m. Dog Co. vs. Rat Racing

10:15 a.m. Jacinda’s Photography vs. Crystal Lake Fisheries

U6

Game 4

9:00 a.m. Jerry Inman Insurance vs. MR Ranch LLC Trash Service

9:45 a.m. Reed’s Construction vs. Grigg Trucking

10:30 a.m. Cheyney Auction Service vs. MR Ranch LLC Trash Service

U8

Game 4

11:15 a.m. Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels

12:15 p.m. Homespun Photography vs Ozark Mtn. Exteriors

U10

Game 4

11:00 a.m. Dalana’s Auto vs. Crazy LuLa Momma Leslie Barton

12:00 p.m. Cahow Inflatables vs. Ava Parks

U14

Game 4

8:50 a.m. Outdoor Oasis vs. Rush Archery

10:00 a.m. VFW Auxiliary 5993 vs. Stewart’s Auto & Tire