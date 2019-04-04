2019 Spring Soccer Schedule

Youth soccer games that were rained out Saturday will be played on the make-up day, Saturday, April 20 and the tournament games will be moved to Saturday, April 27. Meanwhile, youth soccer games continue.
In case of game cancellations, the cancellation line is 417-683-PARK option 1 or check KKOZ 92.1 or Ava Parks Facebook page.
Mark your calendars for the Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday, April 6th Lower Parks at 4 p.m.
Week 4 – April 6, 2019
U4
Game 4
9:00 a.m. Donald Collins Attorney @ Law vs. Reed’s Construction
9:35 a.m. Dog Co. vs. Rat Racing
10:15 a.m. Jacinda’s Photography vs. Crystal Lake Fisheries
U6
Game 4
9:00 a.m. Jerry Inman Insurance vs. MR Ranch LLC Trash Service
9:45 a.m. Reed’s Construction vs. Grigg Trucking
10:30 a.m. Cheyney Auction Service vs. MR Ranch LLC Trash Service
U8
Game 4
11:15 a.m. Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels
12:15 p.m. Homespun Photography vs Ozark Mtn. Exteriors
U10
Game 4
11:00 a.m. Dalana’s Auto vs. Crazy LuLa Momma Leslie Barton
12:00 p.m. Cahow Inflatables vs. Ava Parks
U14
Game 4
8:50 a.m. Outdoor Oasis vs. Rush Archery
10:00 a.m. VFW Auxiliary 5993 vs. Stewart’s Auto & Tire