March is Youth Art Month – a national celebration of young people’s artwork. This is Ava Elementary School 1st Grader Ellee Cook’s work.

March is Youth Art Month – a national celebration of young people’s artwork. This is Ava Elementary School 3rd Grader Hannah Herrera’s work.

March is Youth Art Month – a national celebration of young people’s artwork. This is Ava Elementary School 1st Grader Lane Searcy’s work.