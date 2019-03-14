Wild Horse and Burro Event in Carthage April 5-6

MILWAUKEE—The Bureau of Land Management – Eastern States (BLM-ES) Northeastern States District will hold a wild horse and burro event providing wild horses and possibly a few yearling and burros, April 5 – 6, 2019, at Civil War Ranch, 11838 Civil War Road, Carthage, Missouri.

Yearling and burros may not always be available at the event. The animals will be available for selection Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event will potentially include sale-eligible animals. Purchasers receive immediate ownership of the animal on the day of the event.

Wild horses are known for sure-footedness, strength, intelligence and endurance. With kindness and patience, these animals can be trained for many uses. All animals available have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, de-wormed, and blood-tested.

Purchasers should provide adequate feed, care, and an enclosed area such as a corral, barn, stall and other appropriate facilities. The facility may also be a pasture suitable for maintaining animals. The BLM is committed to the safety and health of the nation’s wild horses and burros, and requires animals to be transported in a stock-type, step up trailer.

Greg Reynolds, trainer experienced in gentling wild mustangs, will be on site demonstrating gentling and training techniques on Friday and Saturday. He is a member of the Trainer Incentive Program and has trained wild horses for Extreme Mustang Makeover competitions sponsored by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, BLM’s partner in managing America’s Living Legends.

To learn more about the Mustang Heritage Foundation and their work with wild horses and burros please visit http://mustangheritagefoundation.org/.

Applicants may submit applications on site until the close of the event on Saturday.

For more information about selecting one of America’s Living Legends, call 1-866-4MUSTANGS (1-866-468-7826) or visit www.wildhorseandburro.blm.gov.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $96 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2017. These activities supported more than 468,000 jobs.