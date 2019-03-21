What Made the News in the Douglas County Herald in 2018

May 24, 2018

Ava Schools started their five-week summer session this week with offerings at all levels.

Seven people were sentenced during Circuit Court Law Day on May 15th. Offenses ranged from second-degree burglary, possession of illegal substances, and probation violation.

The City of Ava Aldermen approved the purchase of 10 body cameras for the Ava Police Departments. The cameras cost $295 each.

The Ava R-1 School Board approved the purchase of 4875 Chromebooks for student use, at an overall cost of approximately $99,500. The school recognized retirees Carol Owens, Gail Davidson, Charlotte Moore, Teresa Stillings, Cathy Green, Patsy Morrison, and Quinn Heier.

The Bradleyville Lady Eagles basketball team and Coach Autumn Thomas were recognized by the Missouri House of Representatives for achieving an outstanding season. The Lady Eagles were Mark Twain Conference Champions, District Champions, and finished in second place in the Missouri State Class 1 Basketball Championship game. The Lady Eagles overall record this season was 26-6.

Daryl Armour was recognized for serving the Ava Ambulance District for more than 40 years.

Ava High School FFA Chapter members Hailey Herrell, Dwight Emerson and Ricky Stout received proficiency awards during the State FFA Convention held in Columbia, in April.

Ava Fifth-grade students Hunter Adams, Bridger Wiedmeier, Isaac Dalton, Malachi Williams. Maddox Wade, and Brayden Loftin attained the All “A” Honor Roll for 2017- 18.

Ava Sixth-grade students Zoey Strong, Kaylee Hall, Haley Dale, and Heston Alexander attained the All “A” Honor Roll for 2017-18.

Ava Seventh-grade students Elizabeth Schroeder, Dade Forrest, Sara Mendel, Ivy Nelsen, Luther Supancic, and Allison Denney, Connor Prock, Lauren Brooks, Reagan Stillings, Mackinley Goss and Shelby Crossland achieved the All “A” Honor Roll for the 2017-18 school year are.

Ava Eighth-grade students Brody Tidwell, Baylan Alexander, Andrew Dalton, Julia Henry, Macee Cutbirth, MaKayla Elliott, and Addison Croston achieved the All “A” Honor Roll for the 2017- 18 school year are.

Ava High School FFA members Ricky Stout, Bobby Stout, Hailey Herrell, and Kayla Cornett earned their State FFA Degree.

Third-grade teacher Dani Stark, middle school librarian Lynda Clouse, high school paraprofessiona Shawna Mills, and custodian Terri Graham were recognized for 20 years of service to the Ava R-1 school district.

Margaret Evans-Frazier, eighth-grade English teacher was recognized for 25 years of service to the Ava R-1 school district.

Carla Aborn, who oversees food services at Ava schools, was recognized for 30 years of employment with the district.

Ken and Marisol Thomas of Thomas Heating and Air were first place winners in the Go Blue Store Front Decorating Competition.

The City of Ava Police Department logged 117 calls between May 13th and May 19th.

The Douglas County Library Announced the 2018 Summer Reading Program entitled Libraries Rock! Activities included games, crafts, story times, and prize drawings.

Ava Middle School Students maintaining perfect attendance for the 2017-18 school term were Jesse Davidson, Qwynn Gieber, Jesse Williams, Peyton Woolman, Haley Dale, Hunter Adams, Jake Davis, Kara Merritt, Breckyn Pinckney, and Mackinley Goss.

Roger Pearson and Pete Pearson took fifth place in the Buddy Bass Tournament.

The Douglas County Community Foundation donated $500 to the Pioneer Heritage Festival which takes place in the fall.