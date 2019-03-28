What Made Headlines in 2018

July 5, 2018

Courthouse improvements are nearing completion. 68 new windows were recently installed, interior floors resurfaced, and new steps on the west end have been installed. One bathroom and two offices need work yet.

The Beaver Creek Bridge on Route 76 is now open. Caney Creek and Little Beaver Creek bridges closed for replacement.

The Heart of the Ozarks hosted 4th of July festivities for Ava with live music, dunk booth, trout pond, and fireworks. A crowd of approximately 5000 attended.

50 students from third to sixth grades participated in the summer triathlon at the Ava City Park.

The Douglas County Sheriff continues to search for Dustin Huff, who fled into the woods near the end of KK highway. He’s considered armed and dangerous. Charges of assault are pending.

Local musician Bethany Caudill recently signed with Entertainment Weekly Records in Nashville and is promoting her first song “Love is a Beautiful Thing”.

July 12, 2018

The 2018 Douglas County Fair opened today with rides, livestock show, demolition derby and more.

Dustin Huff turned himself into authorities after 9 days on the run.

The Ava Board of Aldermen authorized the Mayor to sign a contract with the Ava R-1 school system to establish a School Resource Officer Program.

Jon Wilson of Ava won the People’s Choice award in the Focus on Missouri Agriculture photo contest.

The 2018 Youth Tour winners who represented WRVEC in Washington, D.C., are Zach Short, Stephen Copeland and Sophia Jackson.

Route ZZ in Douglas County will close for replacement of the Fox Creek Bridge.

The first I Care rally was held on the Ava square on July 7th. Individuals spoke about depression and personal difficulties. Entertainment included live music and food.

The Douglas County Library received a Early Literacy Grant from the Missouri State Library. Materials purchased with the grant include books, magnetic blocks, and electronic tablets.

July 19, 2018

A suicide prevention and awareness town hall meeting was held at the Ava Performing Arts Center on Friday July 13th.

Governor Mike Parson signed an income tax bill that will allow Missouri families to keep more of their paychecks.

On July 25th Care to Learn and Crosslines is offering a food distribution give-away to all community members in Douglas County.

Douglas County Fair Royalty contest winners are Princess Jentry Harley, of Ava; Douglas County Fair Queen Alexis Emrick, of Ava, and Petite Princess Kelly Scrivner, also from Ava.

Ava Rural and Eastern Douglas County Fire Departments received financial support from the Missouri Department of Conservation, Forestry Division.

July 26th, 2018

Formal charges were filed against Colby Rey, of Orlando, Florida, last week in Wright County. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Clouse Road, near Mansfield, when Rey allegedly opened fire on Trooper Rob Crewse, who was investigating a suspicious vehicle report at the site.

High school fall sports practice schedule was announced for August 6th.

A single car fatality accident occurred on Highway 5, south of Ava. Elijah Gonzales, age 24, died at the scene.

Knight Hrehor of Ava won first place in the age group for grades 9-12, in the 2018 Letters About Literature, a Library of Congress national writing competition.

On July 20 Congressman Jason Smith visited Heritage Shetland Sheep Farm owned by Barbara and Fred Ernst.

A Bikers’ suicide prevention, anti-bullying and healing rally event was held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 21.

Cody Huff of Ava and fishing partner Garrett Enders, both of Bethel University, recently took the championship title in the 2018 Bassmaster College Series.

Ava Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Russell T. Scott Post 5993 earned All State for the Department of Missouri for the third consecutive year.

Ava R-I School District received four Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) from the Ava Ambulance Board.