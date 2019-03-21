Wasola – Theta Nokes

Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity, Psalm 133:1.

Sympathy to the families of Jacquieline Brubaker, June Turner Hicks, Velma Trivitt Smith, Frank Zetko, and for Virginia Porter, her husband Roy passed on in the nursing home at Gainesville last week.

February 25th, Gary came home after they put a port in his left shoulder.

Tuesday, the 5th, Gary’s left arm was swollen. I took him to the ER. They found a blood clot, so he stayed overnight. He is to start his chemotherapy on the 12th, after seeing Dr. Lobin.

On the 3rd, there was no church because of snow and cold. So we were all happy to go to church Sunday the 10th to see everyone again. But there has been a lot of rain.

Tuesday, March 12th, Gary had his first chemotherapy. Then they sent him home with a home infusion pump to be used every 48 hours. So we return to the Hulston building Thursday.

While we were there, we found out Vic Plante was in the ER at South Cox with a bladder infection. He had a colon operation a few weeks ago due to cancer.

Over the weekend Zamber and Colt Little, Wyatt, and Liviya Wharton stayed with Ralph and Dan Brazeal.

Saturday afternoon, Zamber and Colt Little and Liviya visited Gary and me.

May the hinges of friendship never grow rusty.

Have a great week!