Volunteers Needed for Work Day at Hammond Mill Camp

On Saturday, March 30th, Hammond Mill Camp, Inc. will be hosting a volunteer work day. We need volunteers to help us get the camp ready for the summer season.

Hammond Mill Camp, Inc. sits on ten beautiful acres in the Mark Twain National Forest where a CCC Camp originally stood. It is located on CC highway just 15 miles from West Plains.

Hammond Mill Camp, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides this setting for church camps, youth camps, family reunions, retreats, weddings, and other gatherings. The camp includes 12 cabins, a bathhouse, large dining hall and kitchen, chapel, and outdoor pavilion.

The work day is a great opportunity to tour the camp and learn more about this treasure in the Ozarks. This is an opportunity to donate some time to a great cause. Volunteers are invited to help with outdoor projects, simple carpentry, cleaning, and painting on that day. Lunch will be provided for all guests and volunteers.

For more information about the open house and cleanup or to schedule an event at Hammond Mill Camp, contact Rick Yeager, Campground Manager, at 417 256 2016 or 417 293 6341.