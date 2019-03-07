Velma Trivitt Smith

Velma Maye Smith, 97 years, 10 months, 14 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on March 1, 2019 at her home with her son and family by her side.

Velma was born April 18, 1921 in Bakersfield, MO to Charles E. and Ruby (Hathcock) Phillips. In 1940 she was united in marriage to Dewey F. Trivitt and this union was blessed with two sons. Her husband Dewey Trivitt passed away in December, 1987. Velma was then united in marriage to Virgil E. Smith of Wasola, MO in September 1990 and he preceded her in death in January of 2008.

Velma graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1939 and received her State Teaching License and taught eight grades in a little one room school. Velma was a devoted wife, homemaker and dedicated Christian lady active in her church. She was currently a member of Ava General Baptist Church where she attended and supported until health issues slowed her down for the past couple of years. She loved to cook and provide for her family.

Velma helped on the farm and loved to raise garden products; her family always enjoyed fresh produce. She worked at Baxter Labs in Mountain Home, AR for some time as well as becoming a licensed Real Estate Agent.

Velma was also preceded in death by her son, Ernest Ray Trivitt, her parents and two brothers and two sisters.

Velma is survived by her son, Dewey Dean Trivitt and spouse Sandra of Ava, MO; and daughter-in-law, Mary Trivitt of Houston, TX; and step-daughter, Sandra Davis of Ava, MO as well as six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren as well as other caring nieces, nephews and many good friends.

From a grateful family, we wish to acknowledge and thank kind neighbors, hospice workers and caregivers who allowed Velma to remain in her home until her passing. This was her heart’s desire.

Funeral services for Velma were Tuesday, March 5 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Hawkins Ridge Cemetery, Bakersfield, MO in Ozark County. A visitation was held prior to service from noon to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Robert Roberts. Memorials may be made to General Baptist International Missions, 100 Stinson Dr., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.