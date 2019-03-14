US 60 in Wright County Reduced to One Lane for Bridge Work

WILLOW SPRINGS – US 60 in Wright County will be reduced to one lane as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews flush bridges.

The bridges are located at various locations between Route E at Norwood and Route 95 in Mountain Grove.

Weather permitting, work was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 13, and will continue through Wednesday, March 20 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The work zone is marked with signs, and motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.