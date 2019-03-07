Two Weekend Rollover Accidents in Douglas County

Two separate rollover accidents occurred in Douglas County on March 2, 2019.

Nine miles south of Ava, a Polaris Ranger being driven by a minor overturned after losing control on a private gravel road. Two minor-age passengers were transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. The driver sought their own medical treatment. No one involved in the incident was wearing a seatbelt.

On Covey Road, 4 miles south of Mountain Grove, a 1997 Ford Ranger driven by Trenton Burke, 18, of Norwood, slid off the road and overturned. Burke, along with passengers Kyerra Holt, 19, of Norwood, MO and Luke True, 39, also of Norwood, MO received minor injuries and sought their own treatment. No one involved in the accident was wearing a seat belt.