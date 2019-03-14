Trustee’s Sale: Benjamin A Davidson

TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: Benjamin A Davidson, a single person Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Benjamin A Davidson, a single person dated March 20, 2015 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri as Instrument Number: 150452 as modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded July 27, 2017 as Instrument Number: 171317 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 2:50 PM), at the North Front Door of the Court House, City of Ava, County of Douglas, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Douglas County, State of Missouri, to wit:

THE SOUTH 114 FEET OF EVEN WIDTH OF LOTS 1 AND 2, BLOCK 4, WASHINGTON ROW OF THE ORIGINAL TOWN OF AVA, MISSOURI.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C., Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive, St. Louis, MO 63005, (636) 537-0110

File No: 182509.041019.394809 FC

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

