Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

Through Isaiah (55:1), you call all who are thirsty to come to you, Lord. My soul is parched; refresh me with Jesus, the Living Water. Amen.

“0 God, you are [our] God … Because your steadfast love is better than life, [our] lips will praise you” (Psalm 63:1,3, ESV). Let us worship God.

We welcome and invite to our Lord’s Table all those baptized persons who truly believe that Christ is present in the elements of bread and wine. We offer both the small cup and the common cup. If you prefer the common cup, please refuse the small cup.

All are invited to our Lenten Luncheon at 11:30 AM Wednesday. Nancy Smith will lead us in a short devotion.

11:30 am Wed. – Lenten Luncheon

9:30 am Sun. – Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sun. – Worship followed by Potluck

March 24 Lector: Laura Wittorff

Next Sunday’s Lector: Nels Christenson

Join us for Good Friday Services at 7:30 PM April 19th and Easter services Sunday April 21st at 10:45 AM

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava, Industrial Drive and Hwy 5 north of stoplight.

Pastor Wayne Strohschein, 417-683-5611.