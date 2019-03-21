Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

“The Lord is my light and my salvation” (Psalm 27:1). Thank you, God, for being all I ever need. Amen.

Even amid Lent we live in the light of Easter, and every Sabbath celebrates salvation! Welcome to worship, to forgiveness, to everlasting life.

Happy Birthday to Elnora Christenson, born on March 20th, and to Richard Flattem, born on March 24th, and a Happy Anniversary to Richard and Debbie Flattem, married on March 24th.

All are invited to our Lenten Luncheon at 11:30 AM Wednesday. Nancy Smith will lead us in a short devotion.

Next Week

11:30 a.m. Wed. – Lenten Luncheon

9:30 am Sun. Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sun. Worship/Communion

March 17 Lector: MaryAnn Niemi

Next Sunday’s Lector: Laura Wittorff

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

417-683-5611

Pastor Wayne Strohschein