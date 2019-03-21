Town & Country Bank Welcomes New CEO

Town & Country Bank is pleased to welcome Ray Skinner as the new Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of Carl Eichenberger.

“We are excited to bring someone of Ray’s caliber into our organization. He leads with integrity and a clear vision of how our bank can better serve our customers and contribute to the growth of our communities,” states Roger Gott, Chairman/President of Town & Country Bank.

Ray Skinner has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry. Before joining Town & Country Bank, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer for Highlands Bankshares and Highlands Union Bank where he oversaw the company’s commercial and consumer banking as well as the mortgage, wealth management, and marketing strategies.

Ray is a native of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi. In addition, he is a graduate of the Barret Graduate School of Banking at Christian Brothers University, in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I am honored to join the Town & Country Bank team. The bank has a remarkable 125-year legacy of service to our customers and communities,” says Skinner. “I am excited to continue building on our strong commitment to customer service and innovation.”

Town & Country Bank first opened its doors 125 years ago and has since grown to be one of the largest community banks in south-central Missouri. With ten branches serving eight communities, Town & Country Bank strives to provide advanced banking technologies, personal customer service while supporting civic and charitable organizations in the communities it serves. Visit www.tcbanks.com for more details. Member FDIC/Equal Housing Lender.