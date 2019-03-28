Thompson Admits Felony Conviction, Withdraws from Ava Mayor Race

By Michael Boyink

mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Saturday, March 23, in an interview with the Springfield News Leader, Ava resident Robert Kenneth Thompson admitted to a prior felony conviction. The offense occurred in Florida in 1996 when Thompson left the scene of an accident that had injuries. In the article, he also admitted to multiple DWI offenses and having served jail time in a Florida state prison.

According to Missouri State Law, residents with a felony conviction on their record cannot serve in public office.

Thompson is quoted in the article as planning to withdraw from the race that same day.

The ballots have already been printed, however, and Thompson’s name will still appear on them. If Thompson were to win the election, results would be either invalidated by the state or not be accepted by the current city administration.

Thompson is expected back in court on April 11th for charges of harassment and third-degree assault from Dec. 21, 2018, when he allegedly called and texted city officials multiple times and left threatening messages.