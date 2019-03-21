Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

I heard The Center’s fried chicken dinner was well attended Sunday. I was so sorry I didn’t get to go.

I have enjoyed some recent deliveries of the best Italian bread from the Ozark County Food Pantry. Thanks to Helen Connardy for getting me signed up and to Kenton Webb for making the deliveries to Paralee Rea and me. We have both benefited from that helpful service.

It is good hearing recently from Sylvia Carson in North Pekin, Illinois, the birthplace of my mother.

My granddaughter Dana celebrates a birthday on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. I hope we can get together to help her celebrate. She will soon be bringing more of her belted “Oreo” cows to my pasture for the summer. It’s always an exciting time. The traffic on Highway 160 slows down to admire them when they’re here.

My son Marlyn Pitcock at Forsyth stays busy doing their grocery shopping and home repairs, both at his own home and for his neighbors, who call on him at times. Some people have the knack for doing that kind of thing, and some don’t.

Crows are busy at times, pecking at the few scraps that end up in my yard when Kris cleans out my refrigerator.

It was nice to have a visit from Brother Dale Roberts one day during the past week.