Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

I’m looking outside today and thinking there might be some news out there, but my windows are so fogged up, I can’t see anything!

Aren’t we all tired of winter? My japonica and forsythia shrubs, along with my bridal wreath and flowering almond, are all ready to burst into bloom – but they had a rude awakening this cold Monday morning! The cold front sure interrupted our comfort zone.

The Center’s next fried chicken dinner is this Sunday, March 10, and it’s usually a full house. I’m looking forward to being there, seeing friends and enjoying a good dinner. My cousin Lyle Mishler says he’s also coming from Springfield.

I have enjoyed a bag of the best oranges recently. They remind me of the ones my cousin Rufus Carroll brought from Texas many years ago. Each fall, he drove from the Lick Creek area to Texas, bringing back a load of good oranges.

The flu bug has invaded many homes. It seems this year’s vaccine was not as effective in several cases – at least, that’s what I heard on TV.

Hearing the news of the fisherman who drowned during the weekend in Norfork Lake, I was thinking of Russ Bushong, and the cups his daughter, Lana, made with his photo on them. She saved some for me, and I appreciate them because my husband, Eldon Pitcock, and my son, Marlyn, were some of the ones who found him and got his body out of the lake.

The daffodils and tulips are coming up through the carpet of leaves that still covers my yard. The big trees are a blessing in the summertime, so I won’t complain. But the leaves do create the need for raking – if only there were someone to do it now! One day the leaves blow east. The next day they blow back west. Oh, well. The bright color of the daffodils and tulips will surely distract from the brown leaves very soon. I do appreciate the spring flowers each year–what a blessing!

Lynnett Hicks is the worthy matron of Eastern Star, she also fills in at the West Plains chapter when needed.

Jerry Marsh, who has been active in Eastern Star, has health problems. We wish him the best.

I enjoy hearing from my Theodosia friend Elda Edwards, who most recently sent photos of her new golf cart that she was using to collect and haul little sticks of wood that she burns in her stove. She’s using the golf cart for a wheelbarrow! She had heard the cold weather forecasted and was rounding up some firewood. The new cart is 48 volts, whatever that means. Elda is a regular blood donor and helps serve coffee and muffins at her church. She’ll soon be working in her big garden when the weather warms up. What an active woman she is! It would be good to be young again as Elda is – now in her 70s. I am grateful to be her adopted friend.

I also enjoy hearing from my “adopted” sons – Marlyn Atkinson, whose mother was my high school friend, and also Jeff Dotson and Gene Carter – along with my own sons, Marlyn and Lyndon.

A joke: The judge said to the man when he was giving him a speeding ticket, “When you get three of these, you get a bicycle!”