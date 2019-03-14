Support MO Student Archers at MoNASP State Tournament March 22-24 in Branson More than 2,500 student archers will compete at the Branson Convention Center.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) invite the public to support thousands of Missouri student archers and have family fun at the Missouri National Archery in Schools Program (MoNASP) 2019 State Tournament March 22-24 at the Branson Convention Center, 200 Sycamore St.

Up to 2,500 student archers will compete in the state tournament on Friday and Saturday. A third day on Sunday has been added to include the ASPIRE MoNASP Tournament. This is a special tournament for students who were not able to secure a position at the state tournament due to space. At this tournament, students from across the state will compete against one another, but their scores will not qualify them for national competition.

The public is encouraged to attend to support the participants and enjoy the many fun activities planned for the event, such as Bass Pro Shops’ Outdoor Days with catch-and-release fishing, archery games, air-rifle ranges, and more. Gate entry fees are $10 for adults and $3 for kids ages 3-11 years. Children 2 years and under are free. Two- and three-day passes and family passes are available.

The tournament has seen tremendous growth over the past decade and is now the second largest state archery tournament in the nation after Kentucky. More than 25,000 student archers from 200 schools around the state have competed so far this winter in local archery tournaments with the hope of qualifying for one of the 2,500 spots at the state tournament. Student archers who shoot qualifying scores at the state tournament will earn spots at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) national tournament May 9-11 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Get more information on the Tournament from MCHF at mochf.org/event/missouri-national-archery-in-the-schools/ and through the MCHF video at youtu.be/0U0MhQLLr_4.

MoNASP is coordinated through MDC, MCHF, and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 200,000 Missouri students participate in the program. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for students in grades 4-12 through participation in the sport of archery. Statistics show that school archery programs improve participants’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, help them relate to subject matter, and help get kids outside. Learn more about MoNASP from MDC at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/monasp.