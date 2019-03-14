Student Art and Writing Submissions Open Until March 15th

By Michael Boyink

mike@douglascountyherald.com

The Douglas County Herald continues to accept art and writing submissions from public, private and home-schooled students ages 13 to 18.

The works will be featured in a special insert to be published on March 28th.

Writers can submit Critical Essays, Journalism, Poetry, or Short Stories.

Artists can submit Architecture & Industrial Designs, Oil & Watercolor Paintings, Photographs, Digital Art, Ceramics, Drawing & Illustrations, Fashion, Print-Making, Sculptures, Mixed Media, Jewelry, and Comic Arts.

Works can be submitted using the online form at https://tinyurl.com/DCHStudent (Google account required).

Works can also be submitted via email. Contact studentsubmissions@douglascountyherald.com for details.