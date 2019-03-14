State Aviation Day April 2 in Jefferson City

The Missouri aviation community will be meeting in the Capitol on April 2 to participate in State Aviation Day. This year’s event marks thirteen years in which all segments of the aviation industry have converged on Jefferson City in order to meet with their legislators. From 9 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon airport managers, pilots, technicians, consultants, and business owners will be circulating in the capitol in the third floor Rotunda area.

Gatherings of this type provide opportunities for constituents to have conversations with freshmen legislators who perhaps are just learning about the various facets of the aviation industry and to re-establish relationships previously developed. In addition, this event provides a venue where stakeholders from across the state can meet and discuss issues they may be facing in their own communities.

Aviation plays a critical role in the lives of Missouri citizens, as well as in the operation of farms and businesses resulting in an economic impact of $857 million. General Aviation supports just under 7500 jobs statewide and overall Missouri’s airport system supports over 100,600 with an annual payroll of $3.1 billion. There are just a few states across the nation that celebrate the economic impact of their aviation industry in a similar fashion.

The driving force behind the development of this event has been 3 associations; the Missouri Pilots Association (MPA), the Missouri Airport Managers Association (MAMA), and the Missouri State Aviation Council (MOSAC). More information is available at www.mama-mosac.com