St. Francis – Gary Kester

Lent is defined as an annual season of fasting and penitence in preparation for Easter, beginning on Ash Wednesday and including the forty weekdays next before Easter. Ash Wednesday this year was March 6 and we held our annual service with Lay Leader Joe Criswell presiding as Bishop Hartley was out sick. We held the usual Evening Prayer service followed by the Penitential Office for Ash Wednesday and ended with the imposition of the ashes wherein those participating kneel at the altar and the officiant places a cross of ashes on each person’s forehead.

Sunday March 10 was the First Sunday in Lent. During Lent our service differs from the routine in that Morning Prayer is replaced by chanting the Litany or General Supplication for God’s mercy, followed by the Holy Communion service. Bishop Hartley devoted his sermon to explaining the history & importance of the Lenten season,which has been a part of Christian worship since the first Church Council held at Nicea in 325 AD. Lent is the most solemn season during which it is our Christian duty to examine ourselves spiritually and improve as Christians. The forty day period is symbolically linked to the forty days that Jesus spent in the wilderness after having been baptized by John the Baptist. It was during this time that Jesus became aware of His true identity as the Son of God and of His true mission. During this time He is tempted by the Devil with earthly power & wealth but rejects the earthly in favor of the spiritual, and Lent is our wilderness period in which we too should become aware of our true nature & destination as children of God; Jesus had to decide between God and the Devil and so do we.

During prayer time, Bishop Hartley said the wedding anniversary prayer for George & Rita Fancher whose anniversary is March 5. Every year the Sunday before Lent is our pancake dinner, our indulgence before the rigors of Lent, and our rather more subdued version of Mardi Gras or carnival, but last Sunday we had no service because of the weather so we had pancake day today followed by a vestry meeting in which we discussed the usual finances & needed repairs to the building.

