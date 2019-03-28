Spring Soccer Scores & Schedule

The spring season of the youth soccer league wrapped up its second week of play last week. See the scores below.
The Parks Dept. urges parents to mark their calendars for the Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday, April 6th Lower Parks at 4 p.m.
Scores Week 2 – March 23, 2019
- U4 No Scores Kept.
- U6 Grigg Trucking (5) vs. Jerry Inman Insurance (1); Cheyney Auction Company (3) vs. MR Ranch LLC Trash Service (1); Reed’s Construction (2) vs. Grigg Trucking (4).
- U8 Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta (0) vs. Ozark Mtn. Exteriors (1); Homespun Photography (2) vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels (0).
- U10 Delano’s Auto (1) vs. Ava Parks (0); Crazy LuLa Momma Leslie Barton (3) (shootout) vs. Cahow Inflatables (2)
- U14 Outdoor Oasis (4) vs. Stewart’s Auto & Tire (2); Rush Archery (7) vs. VFW Auxiliary 5993 (3)
Week 3 – March 30, 2019 Game 3 Schedules
U4
9:00 a.m. Jacinda’s Photography vs. Rat Racing
9:35 a.m. Crystal Lake Fisheries vs. Reed’s Construction.
10:15 a.m. Dog Co. vs. Donald Collins Attorney @ Law.
U6
9:00 a.m. Reed’s Construction vs. MR Ranch LLC Trash Service
9:45 a.m. Jerry Inman Insurance vs. Cheyney Auction Company
10:30 a.m. Grigg Trucking vs. Reed’s Construction
U8
11:15 a.m. Homespun Photography vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta
12:15 p.m. Ozark Mtn. Exteriors vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels
U10
11:00 a.m. Cahow Inflatables vs. Dalana’s Auto.
12:00 p.m. Ava Parks vs. Crazy LuLa Momma Leslie Barton
U14
8:50 a.m. VFW Auxiliary 5993 vs. Outdoor Oasis
10:00 a.m. Stewart’s Auto & Tire vs. Rush Archery.