Spring Outdoor Learning: MO Birds, Bees, Turkey Hunting, & Native Plants

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center in Greene County is offering a variety of opportunities for all ages this spring.

Friday, March 29th at 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. or 11:15 a.m.-Noon, children ages 3-6 years old will hike and learn about migratory birds in the Wonderful Warblers program. Then next week, in the Busy Bees program on Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. or 11:15 a.m.-Noon, children ages 3-6 years old will focus on bees and their activity. The young ones can also plan to attend Story Time with Ms. Ladybug on Wednesday, April 10 from 11-11:30 a.m. No organized groups in these programs. Call 417-888-4237 for information.

This weekend, the Center is hosting Conservation TEENS: Wildlife Photography for Beginners, Saturday, March 30, 1-4 p.m. Participants are urged to bring a camera or cell phone. Ages 12-17. Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/165942 or all 417-888-4237.

Hunters from ages 6 on, are invited to the Turkey Hunting Program, Thursday, April 4th, 6-8 p.m. Topics include rules, regulations, techniques, calls, shotgun and ammunition. Register online https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/166337 or call 417-888-4237.

For those craving more native touches in their landscapes, the Center hosts the Native Plant Sale & Workshops, Saturday, April 6th, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The next day, hone your native plant intelligence at the Primitive Skills Series: Useful Plant Hike on Sunday, April 7, 1-3 p.m. Ages 15-Adult. Call 417-888-4237 for more info.

See the Center’s complete spring schedule on its website at: https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/springfield-cnc