Speaker Announces Streaming of House Committee Hearings

Missouri House celebrates Sunshine Week by expanding access to legislative proceedings

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missourians interested in following the activities of the House of Representatives will now have expanded options for observing the legislative process. In conjunction with national Sunshine Week, House Speaker Elijah Haahr announced today that the vast majority of committee hearings in the House will now be live video streamed on the official website of the Missouri House of Representatives.

The Missouri House of Representatives has streamed audio of House proceedings for more than a decade, and added video streaming in 2017. At that time the House also began streaming and archiving all House Budget Committee hearings, and selected hearings in other House committees.

Prior to the start of the 2019 legislative session, Haahr directed House staff to implement a system to allow for video streaming of the majority of House committee hearings. The system that is now in place will allow all hearings that take place in House Hearing Rooms 1, 3, 5, and 7 to be streamed. Missourians can watch the feed by visiting www.house.mo.gov and clicking the “Hearing Room Feeds” link.

“Many Missourians are interested in the legislative process but don’t have the time to make the trip to Jefferson City to participate. By expanding our streaming services we can bring the process to them and make sure they are informed about the decisions being made here in the legislature that will impact their lives,” added Haahr.