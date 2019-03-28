Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music. Margaret Rosseau sang the special song. 

Trae and Kendra Shelton read scripture then Kendra sang a beautiful praise song. 

Delmar and I went to visit my sister and husband, Earnie and Helen Cook one evening. We visited with Keith and Donna Bannister one day. 

On Thursday I went to Springfield and spent the day with my sister, Violet Flair. While there, we tacked and tied four baby quilts. 

I have been working on crafts for this Fall. 

I made some banana bread and it didn’t last very long. 

Until next week remember that we are sheltered in God’s arms. 

