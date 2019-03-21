Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

March 10 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music.

Donna Lewis sang a beautiful special. Kendra Shelton read scripture then sang a beautiful song.

Brother Evans brought the message from Mark 10:42-45 & Ephesians 3:7-21,”What is a servants’ heart in relationship to God, Family & Church?”

On Thursday, I went to Springfield and visited with my sister, Violet Flair, I showed her how to make a crocheted Christmas ornament then we went shopping and stopped for lunch. I always enjoy getting together with family and friends.

Friday evening, Delmar and I joined Gary and Bevy Moore out for a delicious fish dinner.

On Saturday, Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister and Becky Carter came to spend the afternoon, and while they were here we made strawberry shortcakes with homemade short biscuits. Later, Rusty Carter came in and finished off the strawberry shortcake.

Until next week, remember it’s not what you take when you leave this world behind you, it’s what you leave behind you when you go.

March 17 – Sunday morning service was opened with a blessing of songs sung by Bob Hammons.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read scripture and then Kendra sang a beautiful praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from Acts 16:16-34, “The real shackles are Gone,(Spiritual Renewal).”

Delmar and I visited one evening in the home of my sister Helen and Earnie Cook. Visitors in our home this week were Pauline Okhuysen, Donna Bannister, Beth Blackwood, Mandy Logan, Jordan Downs and Wayne Rousseau.

My sister, Violet Flair, and I have been working on crafts.

Debbie Chance and I enjoyed going to the theatre and watching the movie, I Can Only Imagine.

It is impossible for us to imagine what Heaven is going to be like. But I sure want to be there some day.

Until next week remember you never know when a simple thing like a smile, kind word, hug or even just a nod might change someone’s day from gloom to sunshine.