Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

There was no church service at Walnut Grove this Sunday morning due to a snow and slick roads.

On Saturday, I attended the celebration of life for Boyd Mallonee. It was a beautiful tribute to his life.

Delmar and I went to Seymour on Friday and stopped back by for a visit with Keith and Donna Bannister in Mansfield.

One evening last week, Earnie and Helen Cook came to visit and stayed for a homemade pizza supper with us.

Gary and Bevy Moore stopped by for a visit on Friday evening. On Tuesday, Violet Flair came down from Springfield and I showed her how to make crocheted dishrags.

We are not enjoying the frigid temperatures, but hopefully Spring will show up soon.

Until next week, remember that with God, all things are possible.