Skyline School To Host Preschool Screenings April 8 and April 10

Skyline R-II School will be holding Preschool screenings on Monday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 10 during morning hours, and if necessary, April 9 and the afternoons.

If you are interested in sending your child to Preschool during the fall, please plan about an hour in your day to bring him/her to school. Or, if your child will be attending kindergarten this fall and is not enrolled in Preschool, we would like to schedule a screening.

To be enrolled in the four-year old PK program, students must be 4 years old by August 1st. Bring birth certificates, social security numbers and shot records with you. If you prefer to get vision and hearing screenings from your own doctor, please bring that paperwork to the screening. Please call the school office to schedule your appointment or if you have any questions at 683-4874.

Also, keep in mind Cox Caremobile is scheduled to be at Skyline on March 26 and May 2. We have the paperwork you can fill out in advance to have your child seen for a well visit, shots, vision and hearing screenings or other concerns. This would be an ideal opportunity to get those booster shots before your student starts kindergarten.