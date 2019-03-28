April 6 Sixth Annual Glade Top Trail Run

The sixth annual Glade Top Trail Run is fast approaching and organizers are readying for the big event, which will be held Saturday, April 6 in the beautiful Mark Twain National Forest near Brown Branch, Mo. The race starts at 9:00 a.m.

Each year the run/walk event is held on the first Saturday in April. Funds raised from the event support the Pat Souder Henry Scholarship fund, an initiative for providing scholarships each year to college bound students graduating from Ava High School.

For trail participants, the course offers three options: a one-mile gravel road race; a 4.25 mile out and back trail run/hike; and the 10.25 mile loop trail run. The trail is a clearly marked throughout the course with pink and green tape, and the track has been maintained by the U.S. Forestry service. Runners are welcome to ‘practice’ on the course the weekend prior to the race.

Registration fees from now until the day of the race are as follows: one mile – $15 (no shirt); 4.25 – $30; and 10.25 – $50.

For those interested in attending, directions to race headquarters may be found on their website, www.gladetoptrailrun.com or on Facebook, Glade Top Trail Run. Trail headquarters is located at Wolf Junction where gravel roads 149 and 147 intersect.