Ava R-1 High School students recently sponsored and manned booths about seatbelt safety and the dangers of vaping at the Parent Teacher Conferences on Thursday, March 14th. Video of the related presentations can be viewed on the school’s Facebook page. Pictured above (left to right): Lauren Mendel, Ashton Bewley, and Macey Phillips, below (left to right): Flint Sallee and Caiden Palmer.