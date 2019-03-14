Selma Wiedmeier, 88 years old, of Ava, Missouri, (formerly of Big Fork, Montana) passed away on March 11, 2019 at her home in Ava with her loving family by her side.

Selma was born March 11, 1931 in Tremonton, Utah to Eric August and Marie (Sedell) Stenquist.

On August 25, 1958 Selma and Elmer Andrew Wiedmeier were united in marriage at Pocotello, Idaho.

Selma was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Selma truly believed in serving others, her family and friends. That was her joy in life.

Selma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elmer, two brothers, and two sisters.

She is survived by her children; Randy & Linda Weidmeier, Susan Wiedmeier, Val & JoLinda Wiedmeier, and Lezlie & Troy Atwood, 15 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, one twin sister, Thelma Miller and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Selma will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kalispell, MT. Her burial will also be in the Conrad Memorial Cemetery in Kalispell. Services there will be conducted by the Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home in Kalispell, MT. Local arrangements are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.