SCOCOG To Host SEDAP Application Workshop on March 20 in Pomona

Federal Co-chair Chris Caldwell has announced that the application cycle for the 2019 States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP) opened Monday, March 4.

SCOCOG will be conducting an application workshop at the SCOCOG Office in Pomona, Mo., 4407 County Road 2340, beginning at 10:00 a.m. March 20.

Applications for the 2019 cycle of the SEDAP are due to SCOCOG no later than 2:00 p.m. on May 31, 2019.

The staff at the South Central Ozark Council of Governments will be offering assistance to local communities, non-profits, and other eligible interested entities in reviewing their project applications prior to submittal to DRA. SCOCOG staff member Darci Malam can be contacted at (417) 256-4226 for further assistance.

The DRA is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to help create jobs, build communities, and improve lives through strategic investments in economic development in 252 counties and parishes across eight states. These investments come through the DRA’s States’ Economic Development Assistance Program to support job creation and community development projects in the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions.

Please contact the SCOCOG office at 417-256-4226 if you plan to attend in order for the staff to prepare application information packets. Please RSVP by March 13, 2019.