School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, April 1
Breakfast pizza, apple.
Tuesday, April 2
Sausage pancake on a stick, orange smiles.
Wednesday, April 3
Mini bagels, bananas.
Thursday, April 4
Cereal, cheese stick, applesauce.
Friday, April 5
Pumpkin muffin, cheese stick, apple.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, April 1
Chicken patty on bun, sloppy Joe, popcorn chicken munchable, Mandarin orange chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.
Tuesday, April 2
Three cheese grilled cheese, BBQ pork on bun, pizza munchables, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, cowboy beans, orange pineapple mix.
Wednesday, April 3
Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, turkey and cheese sandwich, strawberry chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.
Thursday, April 4
Cheeseburger, egg, ham, and cheese breakfast sandwich, nacho munchable, tater tots with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, applesauce.
Friday, April 5
Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, chicken po’ boy, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, April 1
Roast beef sandwich, chicken patty on bun, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.
Tuesday, April 2
Three cheese grilled cheese, BBQ pork on bun, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, cowboy beans, orange pineapple mix.
Wednesday, April 3
Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, baked potato bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.
Thursday, April 4
Cheeseburger, egg, ham and cheese breakfast sandwich, tater tots with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, fresh garden salad, applesauce.
Friday, April 5
Tony’s® pizza, Thai sweet chili chicken wrap, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
Monday, April 1
Roast beef sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.
Tuesday, April 2
Smothered burrito, BBQ pork on bun, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, fresh garden salad, cowboy beans, orange pineapple mix.
Wednesday, April 3
Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, baked potato bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.
Thursday, April 4
Bacon cheeseburger, egg, ham, and cheese breakfast sandwich, tater tots with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, fresh garden salad, applesauce.
Friday, April 5
Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, Caesar side salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
Monday, April 1
Pancakes, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, and milk.
Tuesday, April 2
Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, April 3
Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.
Thursday, April 4
Biscuit and gravy, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, and milk.
Friday, April 5
Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, and milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
Monday, April 1
Chicken nuggets, mac & cheese, broccoli, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, April 2
Spaghetti w/meat sauce, salad, corn, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, April 3
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, roll, fruit, and milk.
Thursday, April 4
Nachos w/meat, chips, refried beans, fruit, and milk.l
Friday, April 5
Pizza, salad, peas, fruit, and milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, April 1
No School
Tuesday, April 2
Breakfast pizza, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, April 3
Bacon, egg biscuit, cheese slice, juice, and milk.
Thursday, April 4
Waffle or pancake, sausage, juice, and milk.
Friday, April 5
Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, and milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, April 1
No School.
Tuesday, April 2
Pork quesadilla, salad bar, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, April 3
Chicken and noodles, broccoli, fruit bar, milk.
Thursday, April 4
Loaded nachos, salad bar, fruit, and milk.
Friday, April 5
Juicy burger, Sun® chips, vegetable medley, fruit and milk.