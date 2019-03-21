School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 25

Cereal with yogurt, bananas.

Tuesday, March 26

Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, apple.

Wednesday, March 27

Blueberry crumb cake, bananas.

Thursday, March 28

Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce.

Friday, March 29

Mini pancakes, pineapple.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, March 25

Corn dog, pork tacos, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, March 26

BBQ beef on bun, krispito, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, March 27

Meatloaf, chicken patty, strawberry chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, peaches, hot rolls.

Thursday, March 28

Chicken nuggets with Italian bread, egg, bacon, and cheese burrito, Mandarin orange chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.

Friday, March 29

Parmesan chicken sandwich, tangerine chicken with rice, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, March 25

Corn dog, pork tacos, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, March 26

BBQ beef on bun, Krispito, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, March 27

Meatloaf, chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad bar, sub bar, Parmesan roasted carrots, fresh garden salad, peaches, hot rolls.

Thursday, March 28

Popcorn chicken with Italian bread, egg, bacon, and cheese burrito, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.

Friday, March 29

Parmesan chicken sandwich, tangerine chicken with rice, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.

Ava High School Lunch Menu

Monday, March 25

Corn dog, pork tacos, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, March 26

BBQ beef on bun, Krispito, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, March 27

Jalapeno cheddar meatloaf, chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad bar, sub bar, Parmesan roasted carrots, fresh garden salad, peaches, hot rolls.

Thursday, March 28

Popcorn chicken with Italian bread, turkey with cran jam sandwich, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn, apple sauce.

Friday, March 29

BBQ bacon chicken sandwich, General Tso chicken with rice, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.

Plainview School Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 25

Pancakes, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, March 26

Breakfast burrito, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, March 27

Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, and milk.

Thursday, March 28

Sausage patty, biscuit, jelly, fruit,  juice, and milk.

Friday, March 22

Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, and milk.

Plainview School Lunch Menu

Monday, March 25

BBQ pork, rib, mac and cheese, carrots, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, March 26

Frito pie, grilled cheese, corn, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, March 27

Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, carrots, fruit ad milk.

Thursday, March 28

Sweet and sour chicken, rice, egg rolls, salad, fruit, and milk.

Friday, March 29

Pizza, salad, peas, fruit, and milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 25

Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice and milk.

Tuesday, March 26

Egg McMuffin, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, March 27

Scrambled eggs with ham, toast, juice, and milk.

Thursday, March 28

Waffle, sausage, juice, and milk.

Friday, March 29

No School.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, March 25

Pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, baby carrots, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, March 26

Enchilada, salad bar, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, March 27

BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable medley, fruit bar, milk.

Thursday, March 28

Pizza, salad bar, fruit, milk.

Friday, March 29

No school.

