School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 25
Cereal with yogurt, bananas.
Tuesday, March 26
Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, apple.
Wednesday, March 27
Blueberry crumb cake, bananas.
Thursday, March 28
Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce.
Friday, March 29
Mini pancakes, pineapple.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, March 25
Corn dog, pork tacos, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, March 26
BBQ beef on bun, krispito, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, March 27
Meatloaf, chicken patty, strawberry chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, March 28
Chicken nuggets with Italian bread, egg, bacon, and cheese burrito, Mandarin orange chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, March 29
Parmesan chicken sandwich, tangerine chicken with rice, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, March 25
Corn dog, pork tacos, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, March 26
BBQ beef on bun, Krispito, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, March 27
Meatloaf, chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad bar, sub bar, Parmesan roasted carrots, fresh garden salad, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, March 28
Popcorn chicken with Italian bread, egg, bacon, and cheese burrito, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, March 29
Parmesan chicken sandwich, tangerine chicken with rice, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
Monday, March 25
Corn dog, pork tacos, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, March 26
BBQ beef on bun, Krispito, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, March 27
Jalapeno cheddar meatloaf, chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad bar, sub bar, Parmesan roasted carrots, fresh garden salad, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, March 28
Popcorn chicken with Italian bread, turkey with cran jam sandwich, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn, apple sauce.
Friday, March 29
BBQ bacon chicken sandwich, General Tso chicken with rice, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 25
Pancakes, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, and milk.
Tuesday, March 26
Breakfast burrito, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, March 27
Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, and milk.
Thursday, March 28
Sausage patty, biscuit, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
Friday, March 22
Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, and milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
Monday, March 25
BBQ pork, rib, mac and cheese, carrots, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, March 26
Frito pie, grilled cheese, corn, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, March 27
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, carrots, fruit ad milk.
Thursday, March 28
Sweet and sour chicken, rice, egg rolls, salad, fruit, and milk.
Friday, March 29
Pizza, salad, peas, fruit, and milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 25
Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 26
Egg McMuffin, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, March 27
Scrambled eggs with ham, toast, juice, and milk.
Thursday, March 28
Waffle, sausage, juice, and milk.
Friday, March 29
No School.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, March 25
Pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, baby carrots, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, March 26
Enchilada, salad bar, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, March 27
BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable medley, fruit bar, milk.
Thursday, March 28
Pizza, salad bar, fruit, milk.
Friday, March 29
No school.