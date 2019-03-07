School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 11

Mini waffles, applesauce

Tuesday, March 12

Cereal with yogurt, apple

Wednesday, March 13

Banana chocolate chip breakfast cookie, bananas

Thursday, March 14

Cinnamon roll, pineapple

Friday, March 15

Sausage biscuit, bananas

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, March 11

Spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, chicken patty on bun, Italian cef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.

Tuesday, March 12

White chicken chili with cornbread, BBQ rib on bun, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, orange pineapple mix.

Wednesday, March 13

Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, chicken Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot rolls, corn, pears.

Thursday, March 14

Corn dog, baby carrots, applesauce.

Friday, March 15

No School.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, March 11

Spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, chicken patty on bun, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.

Tuesday, March 12

White chicken chili with cornbread, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, cornbread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, orange pineapple mix.

Wednesday, March 13

Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, burger bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.

Thursday, March 14

Tony’s pizza, fresh garden salad, applesauce 

Friday, March 15

No School.

Ava High School Lunch Menu

Monday, March 11

Spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, spicy chicken sandwich, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches

Tuesday, March 12

White chicken chili with cornbread, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, cornbread, hot dog bar, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, orange pineapple mix.

Wednesday, March 13

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, grilled cheese bar, baked chips, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fresh garden salad, pears, hot rolls.

Thursday, March 14

Tony’s pizza, fresh garden salad, baby carrots, applesauce.

Friday, March 15

No School.

Plainview School Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 11

French toast sticks, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, March 12

Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, March 13

Breakfast bar, yogurt, fruit, juice, and milk.

Thursday, March 14

Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, and milk.

Friday, March 15

No School.

Plainview School Lunch Menu

Monday, March 11

Chicken nuggets, mac  and cheese, broccoli, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, March 12

Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic toast, corn, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, March 13

BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll, fruit, and milk.

Thursday, March 14

Hot dog on a bun, fries, carrots w/ranch, fruit, and milk.

Friday, March 15

No School.

Skyline R-II Menus

March 11-15 

No school. Spring break!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR