School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 11
Mini waffles, applesauce
Tuesday, March 12
Cereal with yogurt, apple
Wednesday, March 13
Banana chocolate chip breakfast cookie, bananas
Thursday, March 14
Cinnamon roll, pineapple
Friday, March 15
Sausage biscuit, bananas
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, March 11
Spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, chicken patty on bun, Italian cef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.
Tuesday, March 12
White chicken chili with cornbread, BBQ rib on bun, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, orange pineapple mix.
Wednesday, March 13
Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, chicken Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot rolls, corn, pears.
Thursday, March 14
Corn dog, baby carrots, applesauce.
Friday, March 15
No School.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, March 11
Spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, chicken patty on bun, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.
Tuesday, March 12
White chicken chili with cornbread, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, cornbread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, orange pineapple mix.
Wednesday, March 13
Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, burger bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.
Thursday, March 14
Tony’s pizza, fresh garden salad, applesauce
Friday, March 15
No School.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
Monday, March 11
Spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, spicy chicken sandwich, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches
Tuesday, March 12
White chicken chili with cornbread, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, cornbread, hot dog bar, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, orange pineapple mix.
Wednesday, March 13
Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, grilled cheese bar, baked chips, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fresh garden salad, pears, hot rolls.
Thursday, March 14
Tony’s pizza, fresh garden salad, baby carrots, applesauce.
Friday, March 15
No School.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 11
French toast sticks, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, and milk.
Tuesday, March 12
Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, March 13
Breakfast bar, yogurt, fruit, juice, and milk.
Thursday, March 14
Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, and milk.
Friday, March 15
No School.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
Monday, March 11
Chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, broccoli, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, March 12
Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic toast, corn, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, March 13
BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll, fruit, and milk.
Thursday, March 14
Hot dog on a bun, fries, carrots w/ranch, fruit, and milk.
Friday, March 15
No School.
Skyline R-II Menus
March 11-15
No school. Spring break!