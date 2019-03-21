Sandy – Sonya Hodges

March 10 – Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. We began our 10 am service with the devotional reading from Philippians 3 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Frances Humbyrd led in prayer. Happy birthday was sung to Rick Crum and happy anniversary to Rodger and Judy Wilson. The offertory prayer was prayed by Aaron Humbyrd as he and Clay McFarlin received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Our youth, Erin Boring and LeaAnn Crum provided special songs. Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 2.

Following the morning service, we had our monthly fellowship dinner to honor birthdays and anniversaries for the month of March.

Our evening service began with prayer by Avery Hendrix followed by congregational singing. Danny and Connie Johnson and Serena Tyndall provided songs and music. Celeste Tyndall shared her testimony. We were dismissed in prayer by Doyle Humbyrd.

March 17 – Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. We began our 10 am service with the devotional reading from Ezekiel 34 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Dwight Wilson led in prayer. Happy anniversary was sung to Stan and Kim Humbyrd. The offertory prayer was prayed by Doyle Humbyrd as he and Kevin Hodges received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Our youth, Erin Boring and LeaAnn Crum provided special songs. Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 2. We were dismissed in prayer by Frances Humbyrd. Our evening service began with congregational singing followed by a time of prayer for healings. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel 6 and 7.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.