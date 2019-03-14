Route 5 in Wright County Roadwork Resumes

WILLOW SPRINGS – Route 5 in Wright County roadwork is scheduled to resume Monday, March 18. Contractor crews will begin the asphalt paving of two foot shoulders in this area.

This section of roadway is located from US 60 in Mansfield to Route H/M in Grovespring.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, March 18 through Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including weekends as necessary.

Work will be preformed with lane drops, utilizing flaggers and pilot cars. Travlers should follow construction signing, watch for flaggers and wait for pilot cars when entering the work zone from a side road or entance. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

For more information, please call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam (417) 469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.