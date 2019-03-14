Revamped Missouri Personal Finance Challenge launches

COLUMBIA –– The Missouri Council on Economic Education and the University of Missouri Center for Economic and Financial Education have launched a newly revamped program for high school students that focuses on financial planning and economic vibrancy.

The Missouri Personal Finance Challenge (MPFC) is a statewide, online competition for high school students to test their personal finance acumen and respond to real-life economic situations using knowledge and information gained as part of the Missouri personal finance course requirement for graduation.

Participation in the MPFC is free. The online competition runs through March 29. Top regional teams will compete April 19 in the state finals on the MU campus in Columbia. For more information or to register as a team, go to www.moeconomics.org.

“Hosting this event is a great opportunity for our center to engage with top high school students and their personal finance teachers on campus,” said Graham McCaulley, an MU assistant extension professor and co-director of the Center for Economic and Financial Education. “We look forward to connecting the students to Missouri financial professionals, who will help serve as competition judges for the students to receive feedback grounded in industry experiences.”

The MPFC offers an opportunity for students to compete for scholarships and represent Missouri in the National Personal Finance Challenge. In 2018 more than 1,100 students from 143 high schools across Missouri participated in the MPFC.

“We are extremely excited about the rejuvenated program and look forward to serving students and teachers across the state,” said Garrett Webb, executive director of the Missouri Council on Economic Education. “Programs like MPFC help us fulfill our mission to create an economically vibrant and financially literate workforce for Missouri, one student at a time.”

Webb said the council hopes this new partnership with MU will expand the program and increase participation.

Missouri, as one of six states nationwide to require completion of a standalone personal finance course before high school graduation, also co-hosts the National Personal Finance Challenge.