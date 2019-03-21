Representative Karla Eslinger Legislative Update

Hello Friends,

We are midway through our 2019 session. During this first half of the session, the House worked together to implement policies to strengthen Missouri’s workforce, provide full funding for K-12 schools, confront the opioid epidemic raging across the state, reform the state’s criminal justice system, and protect the lives of the most vulnerable Missourians. In total, the House has sent nearly 70 bills to the Senate.

Next week is Spring Break. I will spend time in the district and will return to the State Capitol on March 25th. Approving the state operating budget will be our focus when we return. We have a deadline of May 10 to complete the state budget. The bills sent to the Senate by the House have until May 17, when the legislative session officially concludes, to receive approval from both chambers. As we begin our debate on the floor regarding the operating budget it is important to note that any changes made to the budget must remain revenue positive or revenue neutral. If a member wants to add money to a specific area of the budget, he or she must first find another area of the budget from which the funds can be transferred. This process ensures the budget remains in balance.

The following is a recap of our FY 2020 spending plan. As the budget comes to the House floor, it is balanced, and leaves approximately $133 million on the bottom line for FY2020 supplemental expenses. Funding highlights include:

Education:

•$61 million increase to fully fund the school foundation formula at more than $3.94 billion

•$3 million increase for Parents As Teachers program

•$5 million increase for transportation expenses for local school districts

•$700,000 increase to bring funding for school safety grants to $1 million

•$1 million of spending approved to make improvements to the Missouri School for the Blind

•Funding of Missouri scholarships:

-The newly proposed workforce development scholarship (Fast Track funded at $18 million)

-$500,000 increase for A+ Scholarships

-Nearly $1 million increase for Access Missouri Scholarships

•$11 million to perform maintenance and repairs at Missouri colleges and universities

•Funding of higher education workforce development initiatives (MoExcels projects = $17 million)

•$8.5 million to support adult high schools

Infrastructure and Economic Development:

•$100 million for statewide bridge repairs (according to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)

•$8 million for major water reservoir projects

•$440,000 to initiate new plant industries program (industrial hemp)

•$30 million to fund the governor’s One Start initiative

•$300,000 for the new Missouri Military Community Reinvestment Program

•Funding and transfers to reorganize the Department of Economic Development across DHE, DNR, DIFP, and lieutenant governor’s office

•$13.5 million of Volkswagen settlement funds appropriated to clean air projects and grants

•$6.4 million for port projects along Missouri rivers

Miscellaneous:

•$5 million for alternatives to jail program (pre-trial electronic monitoring to save counties and the state millions in prisoner per diem costs)

•$9 million in rebased rates for developmental disability providers (improving access to services)

•$1 million to start an Extension for Community Health Care Outcomes (ECHO) for autism

•$153,000 to fund the Time Critical Diagnosis Unit inside the Department of Health & Senior Services

•$1.1 million to fund juvenile justice offices (in Kansas City & St. Louis) operated by the State Public Defenders Office

•Consolidation of two prisons in Northwest Missouri

•Savings of prison closure to fund critically needed pay plan adjustments for Department of Corrections personnel

•$23 million of new general revenue spending to pick up the loss of federal funds that previously supported critical mental health programs at certified community behavioral health clinics

•1.5% rate increases to Medicaid providers (returning to FY17 reimbursement levels)

Bills Sent to the Senate this Week:

HB 523 – changes the penalty provisions for knowingly violating the law relating to the no-call list.

HB 466 – adds structured family caregiving as an agency-directed model to the MO HealthNet Program.

HB 470 – establishes the “Expanded Workforce Access Act of 2019.”

HB 564 – establishes the “Fresh Start Act of 2019.”

HB 547 – requires each circuit court to establish a treatment court division before August 28, 2021, and preference will be given to combat veterans.

HB 829 – requires the costs of any litigation arising under Article XIV Medical Cannabis of the Constitution of Missouri to be paid out from the Department of Health and Senior Services’ portion of the funds collected on sales of medical marijuana.

As always, I love to hear from folks at home. Please don’t hesitate to let me know how I may be of service. Thank you for the honor of representing the great 155th District.

