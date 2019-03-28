Red Bank – Alice Lirley

March 25, 2019 – Hello everyone. My calendar says that today is Waffle Day. That’s one of Gary’s favorite foods. Of course, waffles are not on his low carbohydrate diet, but I’ve found a recipe that contains very few carbs and tastes really great. The only problem s figuring out a low carb maple syrup that one can stand to consume on their waffle, I’m working on it!

The Red Bank Church worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. Gary also provided a warm welcome to everyone. A time for prayer requests and praises was provided. We lifted each request given to the Lord and thanked Him for all the answered prayers. Singing special music were Eloise Hallmark, Miss Abigail Cunningham, and Kayla Cunningham. One thing we love to do at Red Bank is sing praises to the Lord and listen to those with beautiful solo voices sing His praises too.

For the morning sermon, Brother Cunningham read Luke 10:30-37, where Jesus related the story about a certain man, on his way from Jerusalem to Jericho, who was attacked, robbed, and left for dead. Because of their religion, a priest and a Levite walked on past the man without helping him. But, it was a lowly Samaritan that stopped to dress his wounds and provide him with extended care. Brother Justin turned our attention to Ephesians 2:8-9 to say that God’s gift to us was not Religion; it was Salvation. “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” It was through God’s love and compassion for us, whom He called His workmanship, that the priest and Levite should have stopped to help the attacked many along the road. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long–suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance; against such there is no law” (Galatians 5:22-23.”)

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley, and Ralph Laughlin. Maxine was patiently waiting on a new wheelchair that was to be delivered to her when we walked into her room. She was excited about that. She has been taking therapy lately to strengthen her leg and arm muscles. She wants to be able to do as many things for herself as possible. She is a very strong-willed lady who will give it all she’s got and more for whatever she wants to accomplish.

We can all learn from her to never give up and never say never. Her faith in God and great determination has brought her through more hardships than most of us could ever imagine.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Remember that God’s way is the best way; no matter what the situation might be.