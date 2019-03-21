Red Bank – Alice Lirley

March 18, Hello everyone. This wonderful sunshine we have been experiencing lately makes one itch to get outside and start preparing their garden for planting. I bought some tomato and cucumber seed the other day so I could grow my own plants, I’ll have to get them in some special rooting soil soon. The tomatoes will be planted first because it takes them a lot longer for the seeds to make root and grow strong enough to transplant.

The Red Bank Church Worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He also welcomed members and guest. A time for prayer request was provided, and each given was lifted to the Lord in prayer. Singing special music was Eloise Hallmark.

For the morning sermon, Brother Justin spoke from Scriptures in Judges 10: 6-18. In verse 6 it is recorded that the children of Israel did evil in the sight of the Lord and served other gods, namely the gods of Baalim, and Ashtaroth, along with the gods of Syria, Zidon, Moab, Ammon, and even the gods of the Philistines. They completely forsook the Lord their God and served Him not. “And, the anger of the Lord was hot against Israel, and he sold them into the hands of the Philistines, and into the hands of the children of Ammom” (Verse 7). Brother Justin said that it makes God very sorrowful when we won’t let go of the sin we have in our lives and even discontinue having fellowship with Him.” He constantly calls us to repentance, but we love our sin too much until we lose our way completely and lose everything else that has any meaning to our lives. Does this sound like you? We find God’s answer to our hopelessness in II Chronicles 7:14,