Michael

Boyink/Herald

Ava Mayor David Norman holds a Proclamation declaring February 28th, 2019 as Rare Disease Day in Ava. According to the proclamation, nearly one in ten Americans suffer from one of 7000 diseases and conditions considered rare. Many of those conditions have no approved treatment. Lacy Fowler is accepting the proclamation on behalf of the International Pain Foundation, and the The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).