Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

March 5, 2019 –Well, hello there. The weather’s still like it has been all winter: cold, windy, and chance of snow. The wind chills are below zero. Day and night. We finally got a day last Friday where we could venture out. There was bright sunshine and not quite as cold and it really felt good to be out, one good thing: we’ve been getting lots of sunshine, except when it’s snowing. One town close to here had gotten 50 and one-half inches of snow this winter. We probably have too. They even shut the post office one day in Iowa and no mail ran because of the weather. I don’t remember that happening before.

Well, it shouldn’t be too much longer and I will be talking about nice weather. I hope so anyway.

I feel so sorry for those people in the southern states that have been getting those terrible tornadoes. And the one who have lost family members. It seems to me that there’s more disasters all the time now. All the fires some burning entire towns and all the flooding and mudslides and now, tornadoes.

I don’t think I sent my sympathy to the family of Naomi Stephens. Dewayne’s wife, Wink, is my niece. My mom used to baby sit Dewayne and his sister when they were little – never once thinking Dewayne would grow up to marry mom’s granddaughter, Winky. I’m sure people miss Naomi at the Senior Center.

Oh yes, I want to wish George a late Happy Birthday. I was going to send you a card, but I misplaced the paper where I wrote your address and phone number. Anyway, it was nice of you and your son to find out that information for me. Even though it was sad news, but I needed to know.

My birthday is March 16, and I’m going to see if we can get together with my family of kids and grandkids and have a nice meal somewhere and take some pictures. I’ve not taken any for a long time, so it’s time I did. Some time in April, I will be taking some pictures of another great-great grand baby again. Then we can take some more ‘5 Generations’ pictures and have them put in the papers again. I hope all goes well and he’s a healthy baby. Great-great grand daughter, Kylie, will be his big sister and she’s four years old now.

March 13 – Good day to everyone who reads this. Finally I can talk about something besides the weather. Thank goodness it is 55º today. The weatherman said it’s the first time it’s been that warm since before Christmas. It seems like a lot longer. The snow and ice are finally melting. I used to dislike seeing the brown grass and ground in the winter time, but now it looks good. Now we’re getting storms, rain, and flooding. Almost all the rivers and streams are flooding. A lot of it is coming from up north of here. Last night we had a big thunderstorm with a lot of lightning and rain. The night before, the power went off twice. The first time, I got Walt’s little red lantern that runs on batteries. He used to talk about when he was little and wanted a little red lantern, so his dad got him a red one. So I got this one for him. It came in handy.

Yesterday was a good day. Anita had the day off work and we met her in Muscatine at the diner for some good food and visiting. She brought me some birthday gifts and we counted it as my birthday dinner. My birthday is Saturday, March 16th. So Happy Birthday to me. It’s supposed to be a super nice day weather-wise. So I thank God for that, and another day in my life.

I don’t like getting older, but, like they say, at least I didn’t die young. And I got to see all the good bands. And I was lucky to get to spend ten days in Nashville one time and see all the Grand Ole Opry stars and got to meet several of them. And another thing, I got to go to Colorado several times and that’s something I had always wanted to do. And God has blessed me with a daughter, son (deceased), grand daughter, grandson, great grandson, great granddaughter, great-great grand daughter, and now I am looking forward to a great-great grandson next month who will be named River Lee Justus. I love him already and need to get busy and crochet him a blanket and booties.

I was just thinking how I haven’t seen Johnnie and Mary Crain in a long, long time. So I want to say Hi to them. They live in Muscatine, and are from Ava, MO originally. My son used to play music with Johnnie and I used to go places to see Johnnie play and sing and visit with Mary. I don’t go out at night anymore because Walt doesn’t drive at night. He might be able to now that he got rid of the cataracts. He hasn’t tried. Also, I’m too old and short-winded to dance to the “Orange Blossom Special” at a fast speed the way I did the last time I went to where Johnnie was playing at the Eagles in Muscatine. My feet have a mind of their own when they hear that song. It was a while before I could talk to Mary. I miss seeing them.

We’re supposed to have rain again today. But that’s better than rain, snow, ice, and the terribly cold temps. So far, we haven’t fallen on our ice this year, but a lot of people have, including my son-in-law. He’s fallen twice.

Now that the weather is better, maybe Berta, Denny, Dee, and Randy, and Moren can come out. They’ve been wanting to come out here and meet us for breakfast again all winter, but the weekends are always too bad. Sometimes high winds with gusts up to 50 and 60 mph. So maybe this Saturday they might come. We’ll see.

On Valentine’s Day, the door bell rang and there was a long box out there and it was dozen roses from Lisa. They were mixed colors of pinks, red, and white. See how sweet she is! Maybe she can get some rest now that she doesn’t have to plow snow seven days a week. I hope so.

Well, I’d better say, “I trust you Jesus, and I believe in angels.” Take care of yourselves and each other. Bye-bye for now.