Pauline Opal Knisell, 88 years, 11 months, 17 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on March 12, 2019 at the Heart of Ozarks Healthcare Center with her family by her side.

Pauline was born March 25, 1930 in St. Louis, MO to Howard Paul and Opal (Fowler) Williams.

On February 10, 1950 Pauline and Patrick Knisell were united in marriage in St. Louis, Mo and to this union they were blessed with five children.

Pauline was a retired clerk for Pitts Monuments and Citizens Bank of Ava for many years. Pauline and Patrick were charter members of the Ava Country Club. She also was a member of the Ava United Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to church with her family and sang in the choir. She also loved playing golf, bowling, baking, and trips to Branson for the shows. A trip she loved having the opportunity to go on was to Israel. Her joy was her family!

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Opal, her husband Patrick in 1995, two brothers, Frank and Howard Earl, one sister, Kate, a granddaughter, Jamie Prewitt, a grandson, Patrick, a great grandson, Caleb Gormley, and a daughter in law, Beverly Kay Knisell.

Pauline is survived by her children Patrick Knisell & wife, Beverly Ann, Marla Prewitt, Ken Knisell, Terry & Pam Knisell, and Kelly & Danny Swopes, 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren,1 great great granddaughter, Nova, one sister, Ruby Estella Geisler, one aunt, Ruby Watkins, who is 106 years old, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Pauline were Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday, March 16th prior to service at 2:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Jessica Foster. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association or donors choice of charity. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.