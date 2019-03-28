Pauline Adams, 93 years, 6 months, 19 days old, of Ava, Missouri (McClurg) passed on to Heaven on March 19, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Nixa, MO with her family by her side.

Pauline was born August 30, 1925 in Picher, OK to John William and Willa Mae (Kanatzer) Southards.

On October 10, 1942 Pauline and Virgil Lowell Adams were united in marriage at Selah, WA and to this union they were blessed with six children. Pauline was a Homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, quilting and helping out on the farm. Her love was being with her family and especially her grand and great grandchildren.

Pauline was a Christian and a member of the Bethel General Baptist Church.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Virgil in 2005, eight brothers and sisters, and a granddaughter, Dana Sowards.

She is survived by her six children and their spouses, Shirley & John Scisciani, Darrell Adams, Kenny & Evelyn Adams, Jackie & Gail Adams, Steve & Jenny Adams, and Sherry & Jr. (Mike) Twenter, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Adam, Dakota, Sarah, and children, Sarah, Kevin and girls, Dustin and children, Johnathon, Tiffany and Angel, Tessa, Naveen and boys, Justin, Christi and boys, Josh, Holly and family, Brad, Becky and family, Brian, Carrie and boys, Tami, Brian and family, and Kelli, many nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Pauline were Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Bethel Cemetery. Visitation was prior to service Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Rev. John Comer and Rev. Jeff Marsh. Memorials may be made to Bethel Cemetery. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.