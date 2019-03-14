Parent Teacher Conferences To Be Held Thursday, Mar. 14; Ava Pre-School, Kindergarten Enrollment Coming Up in April

Kindergarten enrollment days at Ava R-I Schools for fall 2019 will be held on Tuesday, April 2 and Wednesday, April 3, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The preschool enrollment date is scheduled for Thursday, April 4, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. In the fall term, the program will have two full day classrooms, and one class that offers half day classes.

Enrollment is conducted in the elementary office.

Packets may be picked up in the office prior enrollment.

Parents enrolling a student will need to provide proof of residency by presenting one of the following: a utility bill, personal property tax receipt, or rent receipt. Additional items needed for enrollment are the student’s shot record, birth certificate, proof of health insurance, and social security card, which is optional.

For additional information or if you have questions, please contact the elementary office at 683-5450.

The Ava staff and administration will host parent/teacher conferences on Thursday, March 14 from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. In preparation, students will dismiss early that day at 12:50.

Students and staff will not be in session March 15 and March 18, as those days are designated for Spring Break.