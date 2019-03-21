OTC To Host Community Job Fair

SPRINGFIELD, MO — Ozarks Technical Community College’s Career Services will host a job fair on Wednesday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the OTC Springfield Campus in Lincoln Hall, room 211. The event is free and open to the public.

The job fair is designed for both career-minded individuals and those seeking seasonal or part-time employment. Several local employers will be in attendance including CoxHealth, Bass Pro Shops, Great Southern Bank and Prime, Inc. Employer profiles and job opportunities are available online. Participants do not need to register in advance for the fair.

Jobseekers should dress as they would for a job interview and bring copies of their resume to the event. Participants can find tips to make the most of their job fair experience here.

For more information about OTC’s job fair, contact Kathy Christy, director of Career Services at 417-447-6963 or christyk@otc.edu.

