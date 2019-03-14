NOTICE ON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION: Jasper P. Roark

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI CIRCUIT DIVISION

FAYE DARLENE ROARK, )

Petitioner, )

v. )

JOHN DOE and the )

unknown consorts, heirs, )

devisees, donees, alienees, )

successors, assigns, and )

immediate or remote )

voluntary or involuntary )

grantees of Jasper P. Roark , )

Respondents. )

Case No.: 19DG-CC0001

NOTICE ON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Respondents John Doe, and unknown consorts, heirs, devisees, donees, alienees, successors, assigns, and immediate or remote voluntary or involuntary grantees of Jasper P. Roark. You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, by Petitioner; the object and general nature of which is a Petition to Determine Heirship and Quiet Title.

The legal description of the land described in Petitioner’s Petition is as follows:

Tract 1:

A tract of land situated in a portion of the NE 1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 36, Township 27 North, Range 13 West, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the NW corner of said NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 36, thence run Southerly along the West line of said NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 338.7 feet, more or less to a point of intersection with the Southeasterly right-of-way line of Missouri State Highway No. 76, as presently existing for a true point of beginning; thence continue Southerly along said West line 260 feet, thence South 86 degrees, 20 minutes and 30 seconds East 145.52 feet; thence North 88 degrees and 02 minutes East 336.0 feet, thence North 1 degree and 20 minutes West 485.63 feet to a point of intersection with the Southeasterly right-of-way of said Highway 76; thence following said right-of-way line in a Southwesterly direction 522.0 feet to a point on the West line of the NE 1/4 of the SW1/4 being the true point of beginning. Subject to the following right-of-way road easement across a portion of said tract along its Westerly boundary line, said easement to be 30 feet in width, measured perpendicularly, and lying 15 feet on each side of the centerline thereof, said centerline described as follows:

Beginning at the Northwest corner of said NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 36; thence Southerly along the West line of said NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 338.7 feet, more or less, to a point of intersection with the Southeasterly right-of-way line of Missouri State Highway No. 76; thence in a Northeasterly direction along said highway right-of-way line 16.67 feet for the true point of beginning of this centerline; thence run Southerly 190.65 feet; thence South 57 degrees and 17 minutes East 154.77 feet to a point on the Southerly property line of this tract, being the terminal point of said easement over and across this tract of land, said easement is to be for ingress and egress for the owners of other properties lying to the South of this tract.

Tract 2:

A part of the NE 1/4 OF THE SW1/4 Of Section 36, Township 27 North, Range 13 West more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of said NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 36, thence in a Southerly direction along the West line of said NE 1/4 SW 1/4 338.7 feet, more or less, to a point of intersection with the Southeasterly right-of-way line of Missouri State Highway No. 76, as now existing; thence in a Northeasterly direction along said highway right-of-way line 522.0 feet for the true point of beginning of this tract; thence continue Northeasterly along said right-of-way line 127.78 feet to P.C. (point of curve to the right), being Highway Station 1103 plus 16.5 (centerline stationing); thence continue along the right-of-way line, and along said curve to the right, whose central angle is 74 degrees and 07 minutes, whose degree of curve is 10 degrees and 45 minutes, having a radius of 532.96 feet, for an arc distance of 689.43 feet to the point of tangent or end of curve, said point being Highway Station 1110 plus 66 (centerline stationing): thence departing from said highway, run South 40 degrees and 24 minutes West 529.44 feet; thence South 88 degrees and 02 minutes West 390.88 feet; thence North 1 degree and 20 minutes West 485.63 feet, more or less, to the true point of beginning.

Also a tract of land situate in a portion of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 36, Township 27 North, Range 13 West in Douglas County, Missouri, being more fully described as follows:

Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; thence Southerly along the West line of said NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 a distance of 598.7 feet to the true point of beginning; thence South 86 degrees and 20 minutes and 30 seconds East 145.52 feet; thence North 88 degrees and 02 minutes East 336.0 feet; thence South 3 degrees and 05 minutes East 484.58 feet; thence South 88 degrees, 15 minutes and 30 seconds West 504.72 feet more or less to a point on the West line of said NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 36, thence Northerly along said West line 497 feet more or less to the point of beginning.

The name and address of the attorney for Petitioner is: C. Lee Pipkins, Pointer Blackburn & Brown, P.O. Box 400, 496 Third Street, Gainesville, Missouri; tel: 417-679-2203; fax: 417-679-2213; and e-mail: lee@pointerlaw.com.

You are further notified that, judgment by default will be entered against you unless you file an answer or other pleading or otherwise appear and defend within forty-five days after the date of the first publication, or such longer time as the court may fix by order. The date of the first publication shall be on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

It is ordered that a copy hereof be published according to law in the Douglas County Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in the County of Douglas, State of Missouri. A true copy from the record.

By: Honorable R. Craig Carter

03-14-W26-4t