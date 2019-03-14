In the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri

BMO Harris Bank N.A. )

v. )

Gibson Cattle Company, LLC )

Case No. 18DG-CC00227

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL RECEIVER REGARDING GIBSON CATTLE COMPANY, LLC

Pursuant to Mo. Rev. Stat. § 515.520.2 and the March 4, 2019 Order Appointing General Receiver of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri (the “Court”), which converted TB Realty & Development, Inc.’s (“Receiver”) appointment from that of a Court Appointed Limited Receiver to a Court Appointed General Receiver, entered in the lawsuit styled BMO Harris Bank N.A. v. Gibson Cattle Company, LLC, Case No. 18DG-CC00227 in the Court (the “Lawsuit”), please take notice that Receiver was appointed as the Court Appointed General Receiver with regard to Gibson Cattle Company, LLC as of March 4, 2019. Receiver was appointed with respect to certain property of Gibson Cattle Company, LLC, which has an address of 212 W. Main St., P.O. Box 137, Brook, Indiana 47922, Attn: Candace D. Armstrong. Gibson Cattle Company, LLC’s attorney of record in the Lawsuit is John W. Bruffet, P.O. Box 101, Ava, Missouri 65608, 417-683-4163. Receiver has an address of 1380 White Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017, Attn: Tony Bosworth, President. Receiver’s attorney of record in the Lawsuit is Herren, Dare & Streett, Attn: David M. Dare, 439 S. Kirkwood Road, Suite 204, St. Louis, Missouri 63122, 314-965-3373. Claims may be filed with Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, 203 East Lincoln Avenue, Ava, Missouri 65608. The last day on which claims may be filed has not yet been established by the Court.

County of Douglas, State of Missouri, March 14, 2019, March 21, 2019, March 28, 2019.

03-14-W26